Photo 1285
What Is It?
Saw this on a blackberry briar while I was mowing... anyone know what it is? Some sort of caterpillar transforming into something else? Fungus?
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Cathy
ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
1620
photos
94
followers
90
following
352% complete
View this month »
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
17th April 2020 5:48pm
