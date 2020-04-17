Previous
What Is It? by calm
Photo 1285

What Is It?

Saw this on a blackberry briar while I was mowing... anyone know what it is? Some sort of caterpillar transforming into something else? Fungus?
17th April 2020

Cathy

ace
@calm
