Photo 2406
Perspective in a Puddle
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
2
2
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2408
photos
82
followers
89
following
659% complete
View this month »
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd March 2024 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
Rob Falbo
Cool.
March 24th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Love it!
March 24th, 2024
