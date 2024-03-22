Sign up
Photo 2406
Drive By Shooting
This house was converted into an attorney’s office years ago and their flowers are always outstanding! We were on our way to see the movie “Cabrini” and this was the only photo I took today.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Tags
flowers
,
tulips
,
pansies
