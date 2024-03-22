Previous
Drive By Shooting by calm
Drive By Shooting

This house was converted into an attorney’s office years ago and their flowers are always outstanding! We were on our way to see the movie “Cabrini” and this was the only photo I took today.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Cathy

@calm
