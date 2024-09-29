Grazing Tray

Our small group from church met this afternoon for the first time after summer break. We began watching Season 4 of The Chosen. Heart wrenching.



Sad news continues to come to light after the flooding from Helene in nearby areas. We’ve been without power since last Friday. We are blessed to have a whole house generator and have fuel for 3-4 days remaining. But the area about 40 miles east was absolutely devastated, lives, homes and livelihoods lost, many missing or unaccounted for. Lack of power, no cell service, no clean water, and bridges and roads collapsed. If you are inclined to pray, it would be appreciated.