Grazing Tray by calm
Our small group from church met this afternoon for the first time after summer break. We began watching Season 4 of The Chosen. Heart wrenching.

Sad news continues to come to light after the flooding from Helene in nearby areas. We’ve been without power since last Friday. We are blessed to have a whole house generator and have fuel for 3-4 days remaining. But the area about 40 miles east was absolutely devastated, lives, homes and livelihoods lost, many missing or unaccounted for. Lack of power, no cell service, no clean water, and bridges and roads collapsed. If you are inclined to pray, it would be appreciated.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Cathy

@calm
Jane Pittenger ace
Oh Cathy, so glad you are OK but heart wrenching for sure. Hope your fuel lasts. Perfect timing for your group to meet
September 30th, 2024  
Cathy
@jgpittenger Thank you, Jane. I understand there is the possibility of yet another hurricane forming over Atlantic, that appears it would follow the same trek as Helene. Praying it dissipates.
September 30th, 2024  
