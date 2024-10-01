Previous
The Cavalry at Work by calm
The Cavalry at Work

I live on a dead end road about 3 miles long in Southwest Virginia. Looks like these heroes have come from Indiana to help in this crisis. Dozens of trees crushing power lines on our road, and word is the electrical line is broken in so many places it will have to be completely replaced. But our roads and bridges are fine since flooding was minimal. We sustained about 14 inches of rain. My heart continues to break as so many are still missing, homes totally washed away, livestock in peril, rescue teams, search dogs, pack mules, ATV’s, Blackhawk helicopters, star light satellite units… in nearby communities 🙏🏼
Cathy

@calm
Danette Thompson ace
The Calvary indeed...
October 1st, 2024  
