Still Reeling from Helene

News continues of nearby areas with significant damage from the hurricane. Being in the mountains so far inland, this has been catastrophic. We have been without power since last Friday. We are blessed to have a whole house generator that runs on propane, but we only have 2-3 days of fuel left. On the waiting list for propane delivery. Spent the day trying to clean up limbs and branches out of the yard. Made progress, but hours left to complete. More than 98,500+ people without power in our region. Some have no water or cell service, low on food, but closed or washed away roads make travel difficult if not impossible.