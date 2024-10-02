Previous
Light in the Distance by calm
Light in the Distance

Power being restored a day at a time. This was last night. Our power came back on about an hour ago after 5 days. We are grateful, but our hearts are still heavy for neighboring towns and communities.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Cathy

@calm
Jane Pittenger ace
Let there be light
October 3rd, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
October 3rd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Glad you are seeing some progress. Baby steps...just know you're all in a lot of peoples' thoughts and prayers.
October 3rd, 2024  
