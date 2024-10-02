Sign up
Previous
Photo 2565
Light in the Distance
Power being restored a day at a time. This was last night. Our power came back on about an hour ago after 5 days. We are grateful, but our hearts are still heavy for neighboring towns and communities.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Jane Pittenger
ace
Let there be light
October 3rd, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
October 3rd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Glad you are seeing some progress. Baby steps...just know you're all in a lot of peoples' thoughts and prayers.
October 3rd, 2024
