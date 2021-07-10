Sign up
25 / 365
Some other exhibits
Just few more scarecrows from today’s trail.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
25
Tags
village
,
trail
,
collage
,
scarecrows
Lou Ann
ace
Oh they are great! Were they entered in a contest?
July 10th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
@louannwarren
no it wasn’t a contest Lou Ann, just something that the villagers do & donations from the sale of the list of the trail raise money for charity. The charity this year is the Alzheimer’s Society.
July 10th, 2021
