Previous
64 / 365
Makeup Artist
Isn’t this what little sisters are for?? Lucy practicing makeup on her sister. It was really quite funny listening to them & makeup is much more complicated than I ever knew 🤣
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sisters
,
practice
,
up
,
make
Susan Wakely
ace
Sisterly love. Do they always get on well? They look like they are really enjoying each others company.
February 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@wakelys
not always, they do argue, but Lucy is quite protective of Leah at school etc ( though they aren’t at the same one at the moment, until Sept)
February 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oscars here they come......red carpet.....
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
A beautiful collage of your lovely girls.
February 14th, 2024
