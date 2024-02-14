Previous
Makeup Artist by carole_sandford
Makeup Artist

Isn’t this what little sisters are for?? Lucy practicing makeup on her sister. It was really quite funny listening to them & makeup is much more complicated than I ever knew 🤣
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Susan Wakely ace
Sisterly love. Do they always get on well? They look like they are really enjoying each others company.
February 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@wakelys not always, they do argue, but Lucy is quite protective of Leah at school etc ( though they aren’t at the same one at the moment, until Sept)
February 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oscars here they come......red carpet.....
February 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
A beautiful collage of your lovely girls.
February 14th, 2024  
