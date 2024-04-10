Previous
Next
Shakespeare by carole_sandford
68 / 365

Shakespeare

A collage from our few days in Stratford upon Avon. Starting at the top, a painting of Shakespeare, the Royal Shakespeare theatre, Shakespeare’s birthplace, a jester statue, Ann Hathaway’s cottage, lady MacBeth & the parlour in AH cottage.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise