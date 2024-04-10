Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
68 / 365
Shakespeare
A collage from our few days in Stratford upon Avon. Starting at the top, a painting of Shakespeare, the Royal Shakespeare theatre, Shakespeare’s birthplace, a jester statue, Ann Hathaway’s cottage, lady MacBeth & the parlour in AH cottage.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4034
photos
174
followers
145
following
18% complete
View this month »
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Latest from all albums
2789
1172
68
2790
1173
2791
1174
69
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
shakespeare
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close