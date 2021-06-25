Sign up
24 / 365
Squares of Red
A collage of the last of the best from Wednesday’s poppy field photos.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2407
photos
167
followers
153
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
collage
,
poppies
,
fields
Mariana Visser
it is beautifull
June 25th, 2021
