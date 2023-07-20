Previous
Never Work with Children or Animals by carole_sandford
49 / 365

Never Work with Children or Animals

Recent images of the grandkids, sometimes they smile nicely, sometimes they pull faces, sometimes it’s like trying to nail jelly to the wall, but above all it’s always fun!
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah these are beautiful children. A fabulous collage.
July 20th, 2023  
KV ace
Sweet smiles and funny faces!
July 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such fun !
July 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely collage.
July 20th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous collage
July 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Haha these are fantastic fav
July 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
it's a lovely montage Carole , you did a great collection of portraits , I like the mono's
July 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Isn’t that the truth lol still lovely to hav
July 20th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Sweet, fun captures :)
July 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise