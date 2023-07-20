Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
Never Work with Children or Animals
Recent images of the grandkids, sometimes they smile nicely, sometimes they pull faces, sometimes it’s like trying to nail jelly to the wall, but above all it’s always fun!
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
9
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3571
photos
168
followers
143
following
13% complete
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
48
2522
996
2523
997
2524
2525
49
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
Collages
Tags
collage
,
grandkids
Lesley
ace
Ah these are beautiful children. A fabulous collage.
July 20th, 2023
KV
ace
Sweet smiles and funny faces!
July 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such fun !
July 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely collage.
July 20th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous collage
July 20th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Haha these are fantastic fav
July 20th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's a lovely montage Carole , you did a great collection of portraits , I like the mono's
July 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Isn’t that the truth lol still lovely to hav
July 20th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Sweet, fun captures :)
July 20th, 2023
