Crazy Golf

Today we took the girls to Daisy Made. It’s a farm which years ago started making its own ice cream. This has extended into other things now, crazy/mini golf being one , there are also goats, rabbits & guinea pigs to pet, bouncy castle etc.

it was the first time the girls had played golf, & they did well really, Lucy getting a hole in one, on one of the holes - no one was more aurora than she was 😂