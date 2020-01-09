Sign up
Take Off
A cold hour at Scampton with Phil this afternoon . Three take off right in front of us! I was slightly hampered in this one, as I am small of stature & they were still behind the chain link fence! But I don’t think it detracts too much.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Tags
fence
,
planes
,
arrows
