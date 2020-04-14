Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 472
Village Edge
Rape Seed field at the edge of our village, looking back towards one of the farms . Took this whilst we were waiting for the sunset.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1817
photos
145
followers
140
following
129% complete
View this month »
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
Latest from all albums
233
234
235
236
471
237
472
238
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th April 2020 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
field
,
farm
,
countryside
gloria jones
ace
Stunning light, colors, details
April 14th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
The village of many farms.
April 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close