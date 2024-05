Ha’penny

Apparently one of Britain’s most unpopular coins, the half pence piece was decommissioned in December 1984.

Last week we brought back a large whiskey bottle from my brothers house, that had been ours, (and we had left in his care when we went abroad) which was full of “coppers”, coins. Amongst them were quite a few half pences, which of course are now useless, apart from as a photo subject 🤔