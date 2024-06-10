Previous
Lincoln Cathedral by carole_sandford
Photo 1205

Lincoln Cathedral

One from yesterday's visit to the cathedral .
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning
June 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 10th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful
June 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic pov that has captured the outstanding architectural details, light, symmetry
June 10th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture of this stunning cathedral! A fav.
June 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
What a magnificent building! Is it still being used?
June 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice captured.
June 10th, 2024  
