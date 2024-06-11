Previous
Country Road by carole_sandford
Country Road

Just a shot taken going through a local village. Nothing amazing, but I quite liked it.
Sorry if you now have an ear worm.🎶🎶
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Took me ages to suss where this was
June 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice and rural.
June 11th, 2024  
