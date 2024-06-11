Sign up
Photo 1206
Country Road
Just a shot taken going through a local village. Nothing amazing, but I quite liked it.
Sorry if you now have an ear worm.🎶🎶
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4130
photos
177
followers
147
following
330% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
road
,
country
Phil Sandford
ace
Took me ages to suss where this was
June 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice and rural.
June 11th, 2024
