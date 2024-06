Trooping of the Colour

The rain held off for most of the King’s Birthday Parade, only soaking everyone as they headed back up the Mall.

Images are not mine, but taken from the BBC coverage.

Bottom left is Jon Bond (Bonny), Red 1 & leader of the Red Arrows. I have seen him fly many times at both RAF Scampton when he was a newbie & Red 6 & at RAF Waddington in his current role.

Middle bottom, the Red Arrows fly past. Bottom right the first appearance of the Princess of Wales, at a Royal Duty, this year due to illness.