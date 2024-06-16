Previous
Bridge over the Fish Pond by carole_sandford
Photo 2857

Bridge over the Fish Pond

Phil & I had a walk around Doddington Hall Gardens today. Had lunch also. This is a bridge I’ve seen here lots of times, but have never really explored. A good reflection opportunity.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

Mark St Clair ace
I very nice quiet spot. Great capture
June 16th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A beautiful ornate graceful bridge!
June 16th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful place to visit and great reflections
June 16th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Yes nice reflections!
June 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's s lovely image with its reflection
June 16th, 2024  
