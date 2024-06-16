Sign up
Photo 2857
Bridge over the Fish Pond
Phil & I had a walk around Doddington Hall Gardens today. Had lunch also. This is a bridge I’ve seen here lots of times, but have never really explored. A good reflection opportunity.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
5
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4138
photos
177
followers
147
following
782% complete

Tags
bridge
,
hall
,
doddington
Mark St Clair
ace
I very nice quiet spot. Great capture
June 16th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
A beautiful ornate graceful bridge!
June 16th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful place to visit and great reflections
June 16th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Yes nice reflections!
June 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's s lovely image with its reflection
June 16th, 2024
