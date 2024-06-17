Previous
Evening along the River Witham by carole_sandford
Photo 2858

Evening along the River Witham

As seems to be the norm lately, we got evening sunshine, so we decided we’d have a ride out to see what we could find to photograph. This is looking along the river Witham towards Lincoln. Love the reflections in the water.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
783% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Wowzer! ❤️
June 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 17th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Stunning
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise