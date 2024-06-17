Sign up
Photo 2858
Evening along the River Witham
As seems to be the norm lately, we got evening sunshine, so we decided we’d have a ride out to see what we could find to photograph. This is looking along the river Witham towards Lincoln. Love the reflections in the water.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
river
,
evening.
,
witham
,
fiskerton
Casablanca
ace
Wowzer! ❤️
June 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 17th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Stunning
June 17th, 2024
