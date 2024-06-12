Sign up
Previous
Photo 2853
Golden Pair
Spotted these two yellow roses in close proximity in the garden. Couldn’t resist photographing them.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
1
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
yellow
,
roses
,
pair
Sue Cooper
ace
They're just beautiful. Fav.
June 12th, 2024
