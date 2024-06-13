Previous
Not Your Average Poppy! by carole_sandford
Not Your Average Poppy!

The meadow garden is starting to be a really useful 365 subject provider. This vibrant poppy is currently a highlight.!
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Diana ace
Gorgeous poppy and capture, I love the way you isolated it.
June 13th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
It exploded! Beautiful
June 13th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Very pretty
June 13th, 2024  
Michelle
What a beauty!
June 13th, 2024  
