Cornflower by carole_sandford
Photo 2855

Cornflower

Also in the meadow garden. I haven’t seen them with two colours before. I do quite like them though.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
June 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
It’s sooo beautiful, incredable photo. Love it!
June 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a striking flower!
June 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely colouring.
June 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh what a pretty one!
June 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So special!
June 14th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
June 14th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Love the old fashioned cornflower & this colour is beautiful.
June 14th, 2024  
