Previous
Photo 2851
Great Balance
The squirrels when disturbed often scamper really quickly along the top of the fence. This one had stopped in its tracks! Nice bokeh behind him.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4128
photos
178
followers
148
following
781% complete
View this month »
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
Latest from all albums
2847
2848
1
2849
1204
2850
1205
2851
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th June 2024 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
Susan Klassen
ace
Awesome close up of this squirrel. Pretty bokeh.
June 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Perfect capture and great bokeh!
June 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Up to no good I imagine.
June 10th, 2024
