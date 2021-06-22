Previous
Next
Poppy Solo by carole_sandford
Photo 612

Poppy Solo

Today Phil took me to the poppies he found at the weekend. I like how delicate this one is with its fluted edges.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful shot!
June 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise