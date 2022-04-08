Previous
Half a Tornado by carole_sandford
Photo 738

Half a Tornado

This manoeuvre is called Tornado. In a proper display there would be 7 aircraft flying with 2 aircraft flying round the smoke of the others . As you can see there is only 1 flying around 5. All part of their many practices.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson
Wow, this is incredible!
April 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Such a stunning scene!
April 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
