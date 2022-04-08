Sign up
Photo 738
Half a Tornado
This manoeuvre is called Tornado. In a proper display there would be 7 aircraft flying with 2 aircraft flying round the smoke of the others . As you can see there is only 1 flying around 5. All part of their many practices.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
red
,
arrows
,
raf
,
aerobatics
,
scampton
Judith Johnson
Wow, this is incredible!
April 8th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Such a stunning scene!
April 8th, 2022
