Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 807
Just Jane
Another of the Avro Lancaster, Just Jane, from yesterday. This time a close up of the cockpit, complete with pilot, though, this one isn’t allowed to take off yet. Many of these planes had pictures painted on the side.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3022
photos
172
followers
147
following
221% complete
View this month »
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
Latest from all albums
2174
2175
2176
805
2177
806
2178
807
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
6th August 2022 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close
,
just
,
up
,
jane
,
lancaster
,
pilot
,
avro
LManning (Laura)
ace
Neat POV.
August 7th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the picture on the plane - takes us back!
August 7th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Fantastic artistry on the side….
August 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close