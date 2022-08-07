Previous
Just Jane by carole_sandford
Photo 807

Just Jane

Another of the Avro Lancaster, Just Jane, from yesterday. This time a close up of the cockpit, complete with pilot, though, this one isn’t allowed to take off yet. Many of these planes had pictures painted on the side.
LManning (Laura) ace
Neat POV.
August 7th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the picture on the plane - takes us back!
August 7th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Fantastic artistry on the side….
August 7th, 2022  
