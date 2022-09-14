Previous
Lying in State by carole_sandford
Lying in State

A wonderful show of pomp & ceremony today as the Queens coffin was carried, on a gun carriage, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to Lie in State.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
The end of an era!
September 14th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Wasn’t that drum beat mesmerising…..it was an amazing sight to see.
September 14th, 2022  
