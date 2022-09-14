Sign up
Photo 827
Lying in State
A wonderful show of pomp & ceremony today as the Queens coffin was carried, on a gun carriage, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to Lie in State.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
in
,
queen
,
london
,
hall
,
state
,
lie
,
westminster
Jacqueline
ace
The end of an era!
September 14th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Wasn’t that drum beat mesmerising…..it was an amazing sight to see.
September 14th, 2022
