Photo 994
What big eyes you have!
Close up, butterflies are not really as pretty. I rather liked the googly eyes looking back at me.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
red
face
butterfly
admiral
Renee Salamon
Fabulous close up
July 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Great pov.
July 14th, 2023
