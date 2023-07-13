Sign up
Previous
Photo 993
Large White
We have quite a few of these in the garden. This one was enjoying the lavender.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
5
3
Carole Sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3558
photos
167
followers
143
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
12th July 2023 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
large
,
garden
,
butterfly
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 13th, 2023
Barb
ace
So very beautiful!
July 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
July 13th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
July 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
July 13th, 2023
