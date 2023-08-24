Previous
Cows around the lake /pond by carole_sandford
Photo 1021

Cows around the lake /pond

A bit of a mostly dull but humid morning. At Buslingthorpe there is even a cow stood in the water, possibly cooling off.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

JackieR ace
Very John Constable
August 24th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
I was going to say exactly the same thing !
August 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A bit of tail swishing going on.
August 24th, 2023  
