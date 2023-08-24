Sign up
Previous
Photo 1021
Cows around the lake /pond
A bit of a mostly dull but humid morning. At Buslingthorpe there is even a cow stood in the water, possibly cooling off.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
JackieR
ace
Very John Constable
August 24th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
I was going to say exactly the same thing !
August 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A bit of tail swishing going on.
August 24th, 2023
