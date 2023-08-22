Sign up
The Same Phenomenon
Some of the many hydrangeas seen at Doddington yesterday. I was surprised to see that they too have a multitude of colours, though predominantly pink.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
hydrangeas
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely pastel shades.
August 22nd, 2023
