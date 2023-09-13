Sign up
Previous
Photo 1040
Frangipani
I have often admired these flowers on 365, so was pleased to see them here. I think they are so pretty.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
9
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3672
photos
164
followers
135
following
284% complete
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
2577
1037
2578
1038
2579
1039
1040
2580
Views
16
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
frangipani
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes pretty and do they have a swwet perfume!
September 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such pretty flowers.
September 13th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful blooms!
September 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, can't wait for mine to bloom again.
September 13th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh sweet!
September 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous blossoms
September 13th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
lovely capture
September 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
September 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Sweet, like their perfume
September 13th, 2023
