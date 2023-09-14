Previous
Sand Creation by carole_sandford
Sand Creation

I hesitate to call it a sandcastle , as it is so much more than your average bucket & spade sandcastle! Saw this work of art on the beach this morning.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

Brennie B
Wow. The work in that!
September 14th, 2023  
