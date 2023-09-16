Previous
On a Roundabout by carole_sandford
Photo 1043

On a Roundabout

From walk about in Las Palmas yesterday to pass some time. Not quite sure what this represents, but it was near the marina/ port area. I thought it was quite a pleasing shape.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise