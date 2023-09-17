Previous
Himself by carole_sandford
Photo 1044

Himself

Phil sat in the bit of shade available in the park, that we found in Las Palmas on Friday.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Forgot you’d taken this. It was hot and humid
September 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice portrait
September 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Very nice portrait. Looks like you’re having a great time.
September 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise