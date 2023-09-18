Sign up
Previous
Photo 1045
Autumn Colours
Horse Chestnut leaves from yesterday, in the late afternoon sun.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
4
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3684
photos
164
followers
135
following
286% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th September 2023 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
Susan Wakely
ace
Very autumnal. Things are starting to change quickly.
September 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
The colours are gorgeous, lovely shot and light.
September 19th, 2023
Pammy Joy
Beautiful bright colours
September 19th, 2023
moni kozi
Superb light and colours
September 19th, 2023
