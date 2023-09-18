Previous
Autumn Colours by carole_sandford
Photo 1045

Autumn Colours

Horse Chestnut leaves from yesterday, in the late afternoon sun.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Very autumnal. Things are starting to change quickly.
September 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
The colours are gorgeous, lovely shot and light.
September 19th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Beautiful bright colours
September 19th, 2023  
moni kozi
Superb light and colours
September 19th, 2023  
