Photo 1046
Shiny
I was intending to do holiday ironing today, but I started cleaning instead. So everything has been moved & cleaned in the kitchen. Phil is cooking tonight & I have told him , it has to be in this condition when he’s finished 😉😂
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
JackieR
I hope you polished the taps and kettle!!
September 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
everything!
September 20th, 2023
JackieR
I tend to do a deep clean before I go away, I like it nice for the burglars!!
September 20th, 2023
Diana
So neat and tidy.
September 20th, 2023
Lesley
Haha, you’re a braver woman than I am. Where are you off to?
September 20th, 2023
