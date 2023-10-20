Previous
That time of Year by carole_sandford
Photo 1059

That time of Year

Our year 7 of 365 ended in August. Every year we make photo books of our year. Nice to see them in print & to look back on.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
7 years. Wow.
October 20th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise