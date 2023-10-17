Sign up
Photo 1058
Similarities
Grandad & Connor. We have baby pictures in which they are quite similar & I think the similarities are still there now that Connor is nearly 7.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3727
photos
163
followers
137
following
Tags
similarities
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh yes- absolutely! There's no denying the genetics here. Adorable side by side presentation.
October 17th, 2023
