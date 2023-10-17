Previous
Similarities by carole_sandford
Photo 1058

Similarities

Grandad & Connor. We have baby pictures in which they are quite similar & I think the similarities are still there now that Connor is nearly 7.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh yes- absolutely! There's no denying the genetics here. Adorable side by side presentation.
October 17th, 2023  
