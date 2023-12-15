Previous
Glam Girl by carole_sandford
Photo 1103

Glam Girl

Couldn’t go out to the cinema without a bit of mascara! She does amuse me!
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
302% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Growing up so fast.
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise