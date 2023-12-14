Previous
Hilarious Cow by carole_sandford
Photo 1102

Hilarious Cow

This was the Doddington exhibit for “8 maids are milking”. They obviously didn’t have any maids, but have you ever seen such a glamorous cow?
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that’s hilarious!
December 14th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
How funny
December 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
too funny
December 14th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Hysterical 😩
December 14th, 2023  
