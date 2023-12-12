Sign up
Previous
Photo 1101
From blue to green
Remember that blue star? It changed colour.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Susan Wakely
ace
Now it looks like a palm tree.
December 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 12th, 2023
