Steep Hill Decorations by carole_sandford
Photo 1100

Steep Hill Decorations

This is the top part of Steep Hill leading into Castle Square, with the tourist information building being top centre( black & white). All decked out for Christmas.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Christmas Market should have been in that shot. The street would have been rammed with people thronging towards the castle. Shortsighted by the council to just cancel it with no or little consultation.
December 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and Christmassy , leading up to the beautiful black and white building ! Fav
December 11th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Beautifully quant … charming englishness
December 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love this photo.
December 11th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
lovely
December 11th, 2023  
