Previous
Photo 1100
Steep Hill Decorations
This is the top part of Steep Hill leading into Castle Square, with the tourist information building being top centre( black & white). All decked out for Christmas.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
5
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
christmas
,
hill
,
steep
Phil Sandford
ace
Christmas Market should have been in that shot. The street would have been rammed with people thronging towards the castle. Shortsighted by the council to just cancel it with no or little consultation.
December 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and Christmassy , leading up to the beautiful black and white building ! Fav
December 11th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Beautifully quant … charming englishness
December 11th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love this photo.
December 11th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
lovely
December 11th, 2023
