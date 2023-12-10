Sign up
Previous
Photo 1099
A partridge in a pear tree
Another from Doddingtons 12 days of Christmas.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
4
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3827
photos
168
followers
138
following
301% complete
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
2665
1096
2666
1097
2667
1098
2668
1099
Tags
tree
,
a
,
in
,
pear
,
partridge
,
doddington
KV
ace
Awww… too cute. Love all the candles.
December 10th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice
December 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How amazing - superb !
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Very nice
December 10th, 2023
