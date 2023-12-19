Sign up
Previous
Photo 1105
No Introduction Necessary
From last night’s Christmas Light Trail. Managed to avoid the children who were just out of shot.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
4
2
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Susan Wakely
Hohoho.
December 19th, 2023
Phil Sandford
Loved his surprise and comment when he saw us “Oh. Real cameras!!” 🤣🤣
December 19th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
@phil_sandford
I love the real camera comment , it's nice to be recognised as a photographer
Well done on avoiding the children in the shot Carole , it's always difficult to do so , but understandable why
December 19th, 2023
Corinne C
A great portrait! Fun comment from Santa!
December 19th, 2023
Well done on avoiding the children in the shot Carole , it's always difficult to do so , but understandable why