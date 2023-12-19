Previous
No Introduction Necessary by carole_sandford
Photo 1105

No Introduction Necessary

From last night’s Christmas Light Trail. Managed to avoid the children who were just out of shot.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Susan Wakely ace
Hohoho.
December 19th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Loved his surprise and comment when he saw us “Oh. Real cameras!!” 🤣🤣
December 19th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@phil_sandford I love the real camera comment , it's nice to be recognised as a photographer

Well done on avoiding the children in the shot Carole , it's always difficult to do so , but understandable why
December 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great portrait! Fun comment from Santa!
December 19th, 2023  
