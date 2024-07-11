Sign up
Previous
Photo 1226
Honeysuckle & the Bee
This is the garden honeysuckle that hasn't flowered in years. However since the trees were cut down, it now has light & more water & hence flowers!
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
bee
honeysuckle
Rob Z
ace
Lovely details - and it must have a lovely scent too
July 11th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Can’t believe it’s flowered so soon after taking the Maples down.
July 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A favourite of the bees.
July 11th, 2024
KV
ace
Love the colors in the honeysuckle… some very pale pinks.
July 11th, 2024
*lynn
ace
What a unique flower ~ nice details
July 11th, 2024
