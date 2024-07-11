Previous
Honeysuckle & the Bee by carole_sandford
Photo 1226

Honeysuckle & the Bee

This is the garden honeysuckle that hasn't flowered in years. However since the trees were cut down, it now has light & more water & hence flowers!
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

Rob Z ace
Lovely details - and it must have a lovely scent too
July 11th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Can’t believe it’s flowered so soon after taking the Maples down.
July 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A favourite of the bees.
July 11th, 2024  
KV ace
Love the colors in the honeysuckle… some very pale pinks.
July 11th, 2024  
*lynn ace
What a unique flower ~ nice details
July 11th, 2024  
