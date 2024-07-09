Previous
Spiders House by carole_sandford
Photo 1225

Spiders House

Or possibly a mansion considering its size! This was in the corner of one of the hides last weekend. Didn’t see the architect/ builder, but I thought this quite a creation.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

Renee Salamon ace
Wow, that looks like the World Wide Web
July 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Good job though, very time consuming
July 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
That very impressive.
July 9th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
My word, surely he had help! Quite a masterpiece.
July 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Someone has been very busy !! - great find of this masterpiece !
July 9th, 2024  
