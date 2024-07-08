Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1224
Gotta be a Youngster
I think this is a Blue Tit youngster, especially as he was on the feeder for the longest while, with me inching forwards towards it. Not sure that he had been warned about humans.....
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4176
photos
178
followers
147
following
335% complete
View this month »
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
Latest from all albums
2875
1221
2876
1222
2877
1223
2878
1224
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th July 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
garden
,
tit
,
youngster
Phil Sandford
ace
Hopefully he’ll be told by his parents about the dangers of the 2 black cats before he’s warned about hoomans.
July 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close