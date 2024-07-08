Previous
Gotta be a Youngster by carole_sandford
Gotta be a Youngster

I think this is a Blue Tit youngster, especially as he was on the feeder for the longest while, with me inching forwards towards it. Not sure that he had been warned about humans.....
Phil Sandford ace
Hopefully he’ll be told by his parents about the dangers of the 2 black cats before he’s warned about hoomans.
July 8th, 2024  
